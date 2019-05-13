Raymond James Analysts Give Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN) a C$22.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

MI.UN opened at C$19.28 on Thursday.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

