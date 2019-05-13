Rational (RAA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rational (FRA: RAA):

5/9/2019 – Rational was given a new €590.00 ($686.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Rational was given a new €654.00 ($760.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Rational had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/7/2019 – Rational was given a new €565.00 ($656.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Rational was given a new €500.00 ($581.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Rational was given a new €598.00 ($695.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Rational was given a new €635.00 ($738.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Rational was given a new €654.00 ($760.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Rational was given a new €570.00 ($662.79) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Rational was given a new €598.00 ($695.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Rational was given a new €565.00 ($656.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAA stock traded down €8.00 ($9.30) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €571.00 ($663.95). 2,841 shares of the company were exchanged. Rational Ag has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

