Quotient Ltd (QTNT) President Edward Farrell Sells 22,500 Shares

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) President Edward Farrell sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $8.83 on Monday. Quotient Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Quotient from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quotient by 934,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,477,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,304 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Quotient by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 385,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

