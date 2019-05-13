Quest Resource (QRHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $2.09 on Monday. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.18.

QRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $6,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Forte sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

