Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $63,000 in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 226,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 197,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

PDC Energy stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.78.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $75,433.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,873.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $284,708. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $63,000 in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/quantamental-technologies-llc-invests-63000-in-pdc-energy-inc-pdce.html.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.