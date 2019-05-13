Qualys Inc (QLYS) Insider Sells $350,480.52 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $350,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,733.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QLYS stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.59. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $59,574,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 28.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 13.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

