Qorvo (QRVO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.48 and last traded at $71.05. Approximately 1,917,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,335,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.07.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $206,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,263.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,279 shares of company stock worth $15,097,289 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Qorvo by 8,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

