Qorvo (QRVO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo is a leading provider of core technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defense applications. The company benefited from increased demand in the performance-tier for RF Fusion based solutions, antenna tuning, discrete components and BAW-based multiplexers. The company’s 5G and GaN solutions hold promise. Further, robust growth in company’s wireless connectivity as well as in base station solutions is a positive. However, the company faces challenges owing to weakness in flagship smartphone product volumes and softness in China domestic market. Qorvo operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry. Customer concentration from the likes of Apple and Huawei, among others is a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Qorvo from $6.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Shares of QRVO traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,438. Qorvo has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $206,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,263.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,279 shares of company stock worth $15,097,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Qorvo by 8,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,620,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

