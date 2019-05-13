Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Cut by Analyst

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Vonage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NYSE:VG opened at $11.62 on Monday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vonage had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Vonage by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 41,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vonage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 16,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $181,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $4,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,558,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,358,302.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,114,503 shares of company stock worth $11,104,848. 7.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.