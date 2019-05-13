Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Middleby Corp Cut by William Blair (MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.01 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $135.61 on Monday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,755,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,899 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.37, for a total transaction of $252,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $37,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $633,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

