Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) Lifted by Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$358.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

CHR stock opened at C$7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$4.54 and a 12 month high of C$8.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Gary James Osborne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$186,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Rick Flynn sold 96,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$695,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,687,149.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,081.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

