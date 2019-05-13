Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for 2U Inc (TWOU) Issued By Barrington Research

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2U in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for 2U’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 2U to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 0.64. 2U has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 2U by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

