Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $23,362,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,814,000 after acquiring an additional 703,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $4,224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 359,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH opened at $10.78 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/pzena-investment-management-llc-raises-position-in-diamondrock-hospitality-drh.html.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.