Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 879,300 Shares of Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,300 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rev Group worth $43,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Rev Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rev Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rev Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rev Group by 5,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,887 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rev Group to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rev Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.95. Rev Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

