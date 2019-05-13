Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 71,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$38,495.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,861,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,540,523.92.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 23,500 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$12,690.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 30,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 5,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 30,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 16,500 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$8,745.00.

CVE:PGM opened at C$0.52 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$0.81. The company has a market cap of $147.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.90 target price on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pure Gold Mining Inc (PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea Buys 71,500 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/pure-gold-mining-inc-pgm-director-mark-gerard-odea-buys-71500-shares.html.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.