Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 875.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exelixis by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,931,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after buying an additional 480,986 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Exelixis by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,208,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $125,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,278,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,989,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,132,362 shares of company stock valued at $25,317,407 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

