Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $192,528.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,208.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Dunigan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

