Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0927 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Primas has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $1.68 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0927 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00301271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00762817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00123795 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About Primas

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.