PRGX Global (PRGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of PRGX Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PRGX Global stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.32 million, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,300 shares of company stock worth $467,272. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,185,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,091,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

