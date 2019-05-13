Polaris Infrastructure Inc (PIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$12.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$8.32 and a 12-month high of C$19.18.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Infrastructure will post 1.35999994463105 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

