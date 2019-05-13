Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 255,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 35,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $143.07 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $145.76. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,433 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/point-view-wealth-management-inc-reduces-holdings-in-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.