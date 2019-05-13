Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

