Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Shares of PLYA opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
