Pinterest (PINS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINS opened at $29.05 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $1,081,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

