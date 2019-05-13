Pinterest (PINS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PINS. Nomura began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of PINS opened at $29.05 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

In other Pinterest news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $1,081,600.00.

