Penumbra (PEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $128.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.84, for a total value of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $8,803,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,175 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,571. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,024,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,045,000 after buying an additional 310,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,646,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,116,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 924,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,969,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Penumbra by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 902,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after buying an additional 177,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

