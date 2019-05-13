Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

PEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup set a $7.00 price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of PEI opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 636,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 281,485 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter worth $3,803,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

