Penn National Gaming (PENN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.17 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

PENN stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,797,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,232,000 after buying an additional 325,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,970,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,304,000 after buying an additional 205,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,049,000 after buying an additional 832,714 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 21.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,158,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after buying an additional 380,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,938,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after buying an additional 503,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

