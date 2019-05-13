Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TT Electronics (TTG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 279 ($3.65).

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Thursday. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $396.06 million and a P/E ratio of 30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 2.25%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Stephen King purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £50,830 ($66,418.40). Also, insider Jack Byron Boyer purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,058.93).

TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

