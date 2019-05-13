PCSB Financial (PCSB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of PCSB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. PCSB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,230,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after buying an additional 129,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 797,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 207.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

