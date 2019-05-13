Park Lawn (PLC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Park Lawn from a buy rating to a top pick rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.75 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.08.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$26.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.41 million and a P/E ratio of 83.02. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.13999996954028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

