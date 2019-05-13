Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5,740.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 328,479 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $68.88 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

