Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $398.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 48.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

