Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,125. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 75,000 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4,451.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 307,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

