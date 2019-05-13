Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 763,233.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 503,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $444.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. Overstock.com Inc has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $367.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider John Paul Knab sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $42,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,697.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,800.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

