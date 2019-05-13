Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,336,000 after purchasing an additional 925,636 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,597,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,806,000. Requisite Energy Fund I LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,008,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 607,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares during the period.

MTUM traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $112.36. 1,013,746 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

