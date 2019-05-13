Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 446.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 397,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after purchasing an additional 131,687 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 144,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,973. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $99.99 and a twelve month high of $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,884.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

