Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSR. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.33 ($42.25).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

FRA OSR opened at €27.69 ($32.20) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.