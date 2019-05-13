OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

“We no longer have this conviction, and thus, we downgrade OSUR from Buy to HOLD, remove OSUR as one of our top picks, and lower our PT from $16 to $10. We acknowledge OSUR could potentially look attractive to value investors at present levels (~2.5x our ’19 revs), or possibly even to a larger company looking to do a tuck-in. Q1/19 recap. Y/Y) narrowly topped our/Street’s ~$29.7M while EPS of ($0.05) were roughly in line with our/Street’s ($0.06)/guide of ($0.06)- ($0.07).”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.02. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $556.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $185,003.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,099,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 244,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.