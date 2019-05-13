Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,719,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oracle by 4,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300,077 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,272 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,049,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Oracle by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,687,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $66,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,872,063. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $224.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

