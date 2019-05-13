Optimum Investment Advisors Has $64,000 Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $121.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $86.87 and a 52-week high of $126.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

