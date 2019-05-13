Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total transaction of $21,119,574.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,440 shares of company stock valued at $63,555,861. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/optimum-investment-advisors-cuts-stake-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.