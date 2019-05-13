Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $67,900,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $4,753,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the period.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $9.25 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/oppenheimer-co-inc-boosts-holdings-in-caesars-entertainment-co-czr.html.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.