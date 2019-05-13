Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.11 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

