Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $124,000 Stake in Marchex, Inc. (MCHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marchex were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $5.08 on Monday. Marchex, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Roth Capital raised Marchex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Marchex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

