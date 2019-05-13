ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Cut by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,365 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $28,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $73.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.46%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

