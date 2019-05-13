Old Port Advisors Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 157.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 320.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $88,758,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $121.99 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

