OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $465.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $448.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.05.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $439.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total value of $1,247,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

