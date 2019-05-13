OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 3,785 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Motco increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $151.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $205.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

