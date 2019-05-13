Ocado Group (OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,333.50 ($17.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 541.40 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82).

In other news, insider Mark Richardson sold 46,932 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($16.82), for a total value of £604,014.84 ($789,252.37).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

