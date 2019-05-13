Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) Receives $2.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.04.

OBLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

OBLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 414,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,473. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.49.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 196.40% and a negative return on equity of 96.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 444,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

